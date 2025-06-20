Watch moment fearless pensioner fights off would-be robber in Rotherham laundrette
Officers received a report of the attempted robbery at 7.35am on January 7 at a laundrette on High Street in Maltby.
The victim, an 84-year-old man, successfully fought off his assailant, who fled the scene empty handed.
Police launched an investigation which led them to Lloyd Smith, 42, of Myrtle Grove, Kiveton Park.
Smith pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on February 7.
He was sentenced on Tuesday, June 17 at the same court to three years and nine months imprisonment.
DI Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: “Smith’s actions were reprehensible, he tried to intimidate and rob a man twice his age, but has instead earned himself time behind bars.
“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported our investigation and helped to identify Smith, so that we could secure justice for his victim and also to the OIC, DC Byne who worked diligently to build the case.”