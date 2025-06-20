Watch moment fearless pensioner fights off would-be robber in Rotherham laundrette

Police have released CCTV footage after an 84-year-old man fought off a man trying to rob him.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received a report of the attempted robbery at 7.35am on January 7 at a laundrette on High Street in Maltby.

The victim, an 84-year-old man, successfully fought off his assailant, who fled the scene empty handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 84-year-old man managed to fight off an assailant who attempted to rob him in a laundrette. | SYP

Police launched an investigation which led them to Lloyd Smith, 42, of Myrtle Grove, Kiveton Park.

Smith pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Sheffield Crown Court on February 7.

He was sentenced on Tuesday, June 17 at the same court to three years and nine months imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Lucy Garside, of Rotherham CID, said: “Smith’s actions were reprehensible, he tried to intimidate and rob a man twice his age, but has instead earned himself time behind bars.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported our investigation and helped to identify Smith, so that we could secure justice for his victim and also to the OIC, DC Byne who worked diligently to build the case.”