Watch: "It's like being tortured every day" says mum speaking out against knife crime after losing her son
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
“It’s like being tortured every day. I do get that pain, literally in my heart.”
A mum from Doncaster is has spoken out against knife crime, two years after losing her son.
Ryan Theobald died on January 29, 2022, after being stabbed three times by teenager Amrit Jhagra.
He was just 20 years old.
Ryan and his friend Janis Kozlovskis both died from stab wounds.
Lisa Theobald, Ryan’s mum, has spoken out against knife crime and about her pain.
The video above has been shared by South Yorkshire Police.