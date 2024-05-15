Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s like being tortured every day. I do get that pain, literally in my heart.”

A mum from Doncaster is has spoken out against knife crime, two years after losing her son.

Ryan Theobald died on January 29, 2022, after being stabbed three times by teenager Amrit Jhagra.

He was just 20 years old.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Theobald was killed on January 29, 2022, aged 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan and his friend Janis Kozlovskis both died from stab wounds.