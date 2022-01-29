WATCH: Huge cordon remains in place at scene of Doncaster double murder tragedy

Large parts of the town centre remain cordoned off following last night’s horrific killing of two men, aged 17 and 21.

An 18-year-old also suffered injuries in the bloodshed which began in Silver Street and escalated to Hall Gate.

The victims have been named locally as Ryan Theobald and Janis Kovlovskis, with tributes paid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police guard the scene in Silver Street.

Police were called shortly after 2.30am following reports of an altercation outside licensed premises in Silver Street.

Officers attended the scene alongside the ambulance service, and one of the men and the teenager were transported to hospital via ambulance, where the teenager, aged 17, sadly passed away. The 18-year-old remains in hospital with minor injuries. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.