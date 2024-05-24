Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I thought if they come up and they try and kill me, I can jump out my window.”

A TikTok star has told of the terrifying moment when a group of balaclava-clad men beat her and threatened to kill her in an armed raid.

Nikia Marshall, aged 24, who is married to Paris Fury’s cousin, said the five men were armed with crowbars and a gun.

Footage shows them smash the front door of her address in Doncaster with a crowbar on Monday (May 20).

Nikia said she was asleep on the sofa at around 5.30pm when the raid started, and then she confronted two intruders who broke through her glass back door.

Nikia Marshall and her husband, Michael.

She said she was hit by one of the men before fleeing with her two dogs, Bella and Princess, upstairs while they did “£100,000” worth of damage to her kitchen and living room.

She said: “All I heard was popping sounds – bang, bang, bang. Two attackers got in at the back, and there were three at the front. One hit me, and I pushed him off and continued to run up the stairs.

“I just remember hanging out the window because I thought if they come up and they try and kill me, I can jump out my window.

“When I was hanging out the window, the main guy looked up at me and he said, ‘I’m going to come back and I’m going to finish the job – and I’m going to shoot you’. One of them had a gun as well."

Balaclava-clad men at Nikia's address in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Nikia sprang to fame in 2021 when she fronted a six-part YouTube series called ‘I Married A Traveller’ with her husband, Michael, aged 38, a cousin of Paris Fury.

The show revealed how she was rejected by her traveller in-laws due to not being a member of the community, and how she was branded a ‘prostitute’ and ‘home-wrecker’.

Michael, a roofer, was out at work at the time of the incident.

She added: “My dogs probably saved me from getting really badly hurt because I'm a bit of a fighter. If my dogs weren’t there, I would have picked something up and I would have gone at them.

Nikia Marshall and Michael at home.

“I think [it happened] because I’m an influencer online, and I post very controversial videos. I’m a bit of a comedian, but I’ve got dark humour.

“I’m married to a gypsy as well. Three years ago, there were arguments with gypsies up, down, left and right.”

Nikia, who runs the fashion store Red Hot Ltd on TikTok, said police are now installing panic buttons in her property.

Nikia Marshall and Michael.

She added: “They were all balaclava-clad. The two at the back were tall and slim. But they were all quite big men, to be honest.

“The main guy put on a fake London accent. He was the shortest one of them all, he was about 5ft 8 inches, he was chubby.

He was a white man and he had piercing blue eyes that were very wide apart.

Nikia Marshall, 24, a TikTok star who married a traveller.

“I will find these men.

“I think they’ve done £100,000 worth of damage. I had a lot of expensive stuff downstairs.

“I had Worcester dolls, Crown Derby porcelain, my flat-screen TV - and all my Italian furniture.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers responded at 5.31pm on May 20 to reports of an aggravated burglary in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

Damage to Nikia Marshall's home. She has told of the terrifying moment five masked men beat her and threatened to kill her in an armed raid.

A spokesman for the force said: “It is reported that five males smashed the windows of a property before gaining entry and assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

"The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”