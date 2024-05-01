Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birley Academy, in Birley Lane, Sheffield is under lockdown this morning after an incident in which three people were injured.

A boy, 17, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in which three people were injured.

Moments ago (around 11:10am), pupils were allowed to leave the school.

One mum said "It's been very calm and orderly. I'm very pleased with the school.

"[My daughter] said it was really calm. They were in their rooms. The alarm went off and they were locked in their classrooms.

"The school have been good, they've been really communicative. It sounds like they reacted really quickly."