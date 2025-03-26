Two Sheffield teenagers fist bumped moments after nearly stabbing a man to death, only for police to arrive and order them to the floor with tasers.

CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police today reveals the moment Ramaray Treasure, then 17, and Leon Sykes, then 18, celebrated nearly murdering a man on West Street on March 9, 2024.

Ramaray Treasure and Leon Sykes fist bump moments after raining blows on a man with West Street with knives in hand. | SYP

They were jailed for a total of 25 years at a hearing on March 9.

Sykes then passes a knife to Treasure to inspect, who stops to inspect it.

Ramaray Treasure attempts to throw the knife over a nearby wall as officers approach. | SYP

However, moments later Treasure and Sykes are visibly spooked by police arriving off screen.

Treasure runs and jumps to throw the knife over the wall of a nearby bin storage before lying on the ground as officers approach with tasers in hand.

Meanwhile, Sykes attempts to retreat behind the same wall with his hands behind his back, but is cornered by officers.

Leon Sykes retreats behind a wall with his hands behind his back as an officer approaches with taser in hand. | SYP

Judge Graham Reeds KC said in sentencing on March 9: “You both participated in a brutal and sustained attack in an attempt to murder a man you did not know over a conflict that has not been brought to light.”

Sykes, of Victoria Street, Stocksbridge, was jailed for 13 years and eight months. Treasure, of Tansley Street, Wincobank, was jailed for 12 years. Both will begin their sentences in young offender institutes.

Watch the arrest in the video above.