Watch: CSI arrive at Barlow Drive house as police confirm man remains in custody over Sheffield murder
A semi-detached home in Barlow Drive, Stannington, remains under police guard today (March 17) following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.
Our video shows the moment a van from SYP’s Crime Scene Investigation team arrived at Barlow Drive today, and how officers in white suits began examining the outside of the home.
