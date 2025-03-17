Watch: CSI arrive at Barlow Drive house as police confirm man remains in custody over Sheffield murder

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
Watch the moment crime scene investigators arrive at a house on Barlow Drive where a murder investigation is now underway.

A semi-detached home in Barlow Drive, Stannington, remains under police guard today (March 17) following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Our video shows the moment a van from SYP’s Crime Scene Investigation team arrived at Barlow Drive today, and how officers in white suits began examining the outside of the home.

