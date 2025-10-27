More than £600,000 worth of drugs has been seized by officers in Doncaster during a series of warrants uncovering dangerous cannabis factories hidden inside unassuming terraced homes.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Doncaster have seized more than £600,000 worth of drugs.

The haul came after warrants uncovered hidden cannabis factories inside ordinary terraced homes.

Both properties had bypassed electricity meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This created a serious risk of fires and explosions due to loose wiring.

Sergeant Maw of Doncaster Central NPT spoke about the dangers:

"In both of the properties where cannabis farms were discovered, the electricity meters had been bypassed which runs the risk of creating sudden fires and explosions due to loose connections and wiring."

He warned the threat extended beyond the homes themselves:

"This is a huge hazard to neighbouring properties and local communities and upon discovering this, we notified the Electricity Board who have since made both addresses safe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Maw highlighted links between cannabis factories and organised crime:

"Cannabis cultivations like the ones discovered this week are frequently linked to serious and organised criminal networks who are involved in gang violence and drug dealing which threatens the safety of the communities we serve."

He confirmed police would continue targeting these operations:

"We will continue to plough resources into dismantling drug cultivations and in turn, disrupting organised crime groups."

The raids are part of ongoing efforts to make Doncaster’s communities safer.