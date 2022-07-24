An eyewitness said the fire is believed to have taken place at a cardboard packing box company on Cornish Street, Kelham Island at around 3.30am on Sunday, July 24.

In video footage sent to the Star, firefighters are seen using a fire crane truck to extinguish the rising flames, while other emergency vehicles cordon off the street.

An afternoon visit to the warehouse revealed that the entrances to the building have been taped off, along with shattered glass on the ground, broken windows, and a burned roof.

The warehouse in Kelham Island went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday, July 24

It is still unknown what caused the fire or how long it took the firefighters to put it out.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has been contacted for more information.