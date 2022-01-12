South Yorkshire Police said there has been a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the city.

Victims say a man pretending to be a police officer or a council worker has called at properties trying to get inside.

Detective Sergeant David Baker said: “If someone calls at the door and they don’t have an appointment or you are not expecting a visit then please ask to see their identification and take a good look at it – genuine callers won’t have a problem with you verifying who they say they are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spate of burglaries by bogus callers pretending to be police officers or council officials has been reported in Sheffield.

“Don’t let people in until you are sure of their identity. If an individual says they are from an organisation then look up a number for that organisation rather then a number the person gives you.”