Warning over spate of bogus caller burglaries in Sheffield by men pretending to be officials
Police in Sheffield are urging residents to be on their guard against bogus callers claiming to be police officers or council workers.
South Yorkshire Police said there has been a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the city.
Victims say a man pretending to be a police officer or a council worker has called at properties trying to get inside.
Detective Sergeant David Baker said: “If someone calls at the door and they don’t have an appointment or you are not expecting a visit then please ask to see their identification and take a good look at it – genuine callers won’t have a problem with you verifying who they say they are.
“Don’t let people in until you are sure of their identity. If an individual says they are from an organisation then look up a number for that organisation rather then a number the person gives you.”
If you are in any doubt about the identity of a police officer, call 101.