Warning over 'killer' dog on loose in popular Doncaster park
A warning has been issued over a killer dog on the loose in a popular Doncaster park.
According to reports, the ‘Staffy looking dog’ attacked and killed a goose at Sandall Park shortly after 9am this morning.
Now park volunteers are appealing for more details about the incident and are appealing for people with information about the dog and its owner to come forward.
Sandra Crabtree, chairman of Friends of Sandall Park, which looks after the popular visitor attraction said: “This is extremely worrying – not only that it was out of control of its owner – but also that it could have killed another dog or child.”
She said that the dog, which is described as black with a white chest, “quite leggy” and which was wearing a large red collar - killed the goose at about 9.10am.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She said: “Does anyone know who owns this dog?
“The owner was nowhere in sight.
The incident took place to the play area on the top side of the lake.
Anyone with information can message Friends of Sandall Park via Facebook HERE