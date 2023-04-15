Warning issued to South Yorkshire WhatsApp users over 'nasty' account takeover scam

Criminals are targeting WhatsApp users in South Yorkshire by messaging from their friend’s or loved one’s actual phone number.

South Yorkshire Police and Action Fraud are warning residents about a ‘nasty’ scam that starts with a friendly sounding message from a loved one that then asks for a seemingly simple favour. Action Fraud has received over 60 reports relating to the scheme that steals access to a WhatsApp user's account so they can then scam others on your contacts list.

The scam begins when a criminal gets access to another WhatsApp account which has you listed as a contact.

The criminal, posing as your friend or someone that’s a member of a WhatsApp group you’re in, will then send you seemingly normal messages to try and start a conversation with you.

South Yorkshire Police say there is a 'nasty' scam on the rise where potential victims receive a friendly sounding message from a loved one's actual phone number.

However, around the same time you will receive a text message from WhatsApp with a six-digit code. This is because the criminal has been trying to login to WhatsApp using your mobile number.

The criminal will claim that they sent you their code by accident and ask you to help them by sending it to them. Once the criminal has this code, they can login to your WhatsApp account and lock you out.

The criminal will then use the same tactic with your WhatsApp contacts in an effort to steal more accounts and use them to perpetrate fraud.

It bears resemblance to a sinister fraud that rose to prominence in the past year where scammers text someone pretending to be a friend or loved one who has lost their phone and pretending to use someone else’s number.

Steps you can take to prevent falling victim include setting up two-step verification: You can do this by tapping Settings > Account >Two-step verification > Enable.

If a family member or friend makes an unusual request on WhatsApp, always call the person to confirm their identity. Never share your account’s activation code (that’s the 6 digit code you receive via SMS).