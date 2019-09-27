Warning issued to Sheffield residents over TV Licensing scam
Sheffield residents are being altered about a TV Licensing scam.
The fake email claims that ‘your last payment could not be processed’ and asks the user to click on a link to verify your details.
But this link is designed to access personal log in details.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Don't click on links or attachments contained in suspicious emails.
“Don't provide any personal/bank details and contact the company on a known verified number if in doubt.”