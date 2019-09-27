Warning issued to Sheffield residents over TV Licensing scam

Sheffield residents are being altered about a TV Licensing scam.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 27th September 2019
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 19:09 pm

The fake email claims that ‘your last payment could not be processed’ and asks the user to click on a link to verify your details.

But this link is designed to access personal log in details.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Don't click on links or attachments contained in suspicious emails.

“Don't provide any personal/bank details and contact the company on a known verified number if in doubt.”

