Warning issued by South Yorkshire Police after man loses over £7,000 in courier scam
On Tuesday, December 24, the man, in his 80s, received a phone call from an unknown number claiming to be a police officer at a station based in Doncaster.
The man was asked to help in an ‘undercover operation’ focused on employees at a local bank. He was asked to withdraw money and then hand it over to a courier who would attend his home address. He ended up being scammed out of £7,450.
A police spokesman said: “We have received five other reports of similar fraudulent calls from people pretending to be police officers in the last week. Our fraud team is now warning people to be aware of this particular type of scam.
“Courier fraud involves victims receiving a phone call from a criminal pretending to be from the police or another official organisation, such as a bank.
“The fraudster claims there is an issue with the victim's bank account or requests the victim's help in an ongoing bank or police investigation. Victims are then asked to withdraw a large sum of money which will be collected by a courier for 'evidence'.
Fraud Protect Officer, Charlotte Platts said: “Unfortunately, we have received several reports of this scam over the festive period. This scam can not only result in the loss of significant amounts of money but also have a real impact on the victim’s health and wellbeing.
“Please read these tips and keep an eye out for any signs of courier fraud.”