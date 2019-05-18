War medals stolen from 87-year-old veteran’s Sheffield home
A fundraising appeal has been launched after thieves ransacked an 87-year-old's home in Sheffield, stealing war medals and his late wife's jewellery.
Burglars broke into the Army veteran's home in Southey Green during broad daylight on Thursday, at around 2.15pm.
Jamie Hickey, a neighbour of the victim, said said the break-in, in which £3,000, his mobility scooter and four replica war guns were among the other items taken, had left the man 'distraught'.
She has launched an appeal to replace some of the items, repair the damage to the man's home and improve security at the property to give him added peace of mind.
She said four male youths had been caught on CCTV breaking into the man's back garden and stealing tools from his she'd before forcing their way into his house.
"This man is distraught. They have broken his fence and gate and the window to his home," she wrote.
"As his neighbour and dear friend I would like to try and raise some funds to help replace some items, repair the damage caused and provide better security.
"This man is a true gentleman who has worked all his life and definitely did not deserve this.
“He served for many years in the Army and then worked as a furniture and toy-maker, at which he was very skilled.
“He was married to his wife for many years before she sadly passed away 12 years ago from Alzheimer’s, and he now spends a lot of time helping the Alzheimer’s charities.”
Ms Hickey, who asked for the victim’s street name not to be published, added that she was 'heartbroken' and 'outraged' by the thieves' actions.
As well as the items listed above, she said other possessions stolen included a safe containing all important paperwork, his TV and his iPad.
You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jamie-hickey-1?utm_id=107.