Three suspects wanted by police in South Yorkshire barricaded themselves inside, threatening to torch the premises should police try to enter.

The wanted trio also armed themselves with hammers as they sought to evade arrest during the terrifying incident in Rotherham yesterday.

Brameld Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham (pic: Google)

READ MORE: Arsonists strike at Sheffield children’s play area

They were eventually detained after officers wielding shields stormed the property on Brameld Road in Rawmarsh.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The three occupants were wanted in relation to criminal matters. When officers attended, they refused to leave the premises, barricaded themselves in and began to self-harm.

READ MORE: Sheffield United fan’s family in desperate plea for life-saving donors

“They threatened to set fire to the premises should officers enter, and harm any officer coming in.

“Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers forced entry carrying shields, as the occupants armed themselves with hammers.

READ MORE: ‘Much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son’ killed after being hit by car in Rotherham

“Unfortunately for them, TSG quickly and forcibly took control of all occupants. All three have now been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”