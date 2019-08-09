Wanted suspect with links to Sheffield and Rotherham on the run
A man wanted in connection with a string of crimes is on the run.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:04
Police are searching for Doyle James, aged 27, in connection with alleged crimes including witness intimidation, malicious communications and breach of his bail conditions.
He failed to answer bail last month and has links to the Intake, Manor and Handsworth areas of Sheffield, along with East Herringthorpe in Rotherham.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know where he is? Have you spoken to him?
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 483 of 20 January. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”