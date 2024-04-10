Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hussain, aged 41, from Burngreave, is wanted in connection with an invesigation into stalking and reports breaching a restraining order.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Hussain recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Hussain has links to Shirecliffe in Sheffield, Rotherham and Doncaster. Officers believe he may have travelled to Leeds.

Sajid Hussain is wanted by South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who sees Hussain, not to approach him but call 999 instead. Please quote investigation number 14/27625/24 when you get in touch.

You can access the police online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.