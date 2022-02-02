South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal on their social media site asking for help tracing Ryan James Brough in connection with a number of assaults.

They wanted to hear from anyone who knew where he was as they are investigating assaults alleged to have happened between August 2018 and December 2021.

But when officers placed the appeal on their Facebook page, comments appeared mocking his haircut, his weight, and comparing his appearance to Peter Kay and a character from Game of Thrones called Samwell Tarley.

Brough took to the police’s Facebook page to say: “Bet none of you dare meet me at KTC for my first breakfast of the day and say anything to my face. Keyboard warriors.”

He then posted a GIF video and added: “Actual footage of me reacting to everyone’s comments . You give me strength to carry on. Thank you to all my fans.”

Others appealed for him to hand himself in.

Police hunting 25-year-old Brough, from Balby, Doncaster, described him as white, large build, and about 6ft 1in tall with short dark brown hair and stubble, with numerous scars on his legs.

They said: “If you see Brough, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/201253/21.