WANTED: Man sought over motorcycle theft in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield are hunting a man after a motorbike was stolen and then spotted being driven erratically, damaging another vehicle.

The BMW G-310R motorcycle was reportedly stolen from Wellington Street in Sheffield city centre last Tuesday, July 23, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Shots fired on Sheffield estate

The bike has since been linked to an incident in the Darnall area later that day, at around 2.30pm, when an unknown man was reported to be driving it erratically on Parkway Drive before damaing another vehicle.

Police investigating the theft of a motorbike in Sheffield, which was reportedly later driven erratically, damaging another vehicle, want to speak to the man pictured

Officers today released images of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/113221/19.