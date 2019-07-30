WANTED: Man sought over motorcycle theft in Sheffield
Police in Sheffield are hunting a man after a motorbike was stolen and then spotted being driven erratically, damaging another vehicle.
By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 16:51
The BMW G-310R motorcycle was reportedly stolen from Wellington Street in Sheffield city centre last Tuesday, July 23, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
The bike has since been linked to an incident in the Darnall area later that day, at around 2.30pm, when an unknown man was reported to be driving it erratically on Parkway Drive before damaing another vehicle.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Officers today released images of a man they want to speak to as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/113221/19.