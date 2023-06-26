The man pictured is wanted by police over the investigation.

A victim was punched multiple times in a Sheffield park by a man who accused him of ‘kicking his dog’.

Police in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured about the assault, which happened at around 8.30pm on May 20 on Charnock Recreation Grounds off Carter Hall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim – a 44-year-old man – and his wife were in the park when they were approached by an unknown man who accused him of kicking his dog. The suspect then reportedly punched the victim multiple times.

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a 44-year-old man was punched multiple times in Charnock Recreation Grounds, off Carter Hall Lane, by an attacker who accused him of kicking his dog.

The suspect, who is reported to have been walking with two black Labrador dogs, along with a woman and two teenage girls, then left the park in the direction of Arnold Avenue.

Officers now want to speak to the man pictured over the incident.