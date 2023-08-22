Lovett is wanted in connection with alleged theft and criminal damage

Police are searching for a Sheffield man wanted in connection with criminal damage and theft.

Officers want to speak to Ryan Lovett, 33, following an incident on July 21, 2023, in the Firth Park area when, at around 9.50pm, a man caused damage to a property and car.

Ryan Lovett, 33, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with alleged theft and criminal damage on July 21 in the Firth Park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovett has links to the Ecclesfield and Parson Cross areas of Sheffield, as well as Barnsley.

The 33-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build and with brown hair.