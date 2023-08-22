News you can trust since 1887
Wanted man Sheffield: Ryan Lovett, 33, wanted over alleged theft and criminal damage in Firth Park area

Lovett is wanted in connection with alleged theft and criminal damage

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:03 BST

Police are searching for a Sheffield man wanted in connection with criminal damage and theft.

Officers want to speak to Ryan Lovett, 33, following an incident on July 21, 2023, in the Firth Park area when, at around 9.50pm, a man caused damage to a property and car.

Ryan Lovett, 33, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with alleged theft and criminal damage on July 21 in the Firth Park area.
Lovett has links to the Ecclesfield and Parson Cross areas of Sheffield, as well as Barnsley.

The 33-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, of a slim build and with brown hair.

Anyone who sees Lovett, or has information about where he might be, contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1,201 of July 21, 2023.

