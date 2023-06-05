News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Former Sheffield United wonderkid now homeless after remarkable spiral
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

Wanted man Sheffield: Police search for man linked to burglaries and thefts at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre

A Sheffield man is wanted for a series of thefts and burglaries at Crystal Peaks shopping centre and the surrounding area.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:06 BST

Glynn Platts, 36, from the Waterthorpe area, is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium build and with short slicked back brown hair and stubble.

He is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries in the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and surrounding area between February 22 and May 18, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Platts recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Most Popular
Have you seen Glynn Platts? Anyone with information about where he should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 110 of March 7, 2023.Have you seen Glynn Platts? Anyone with information about where he should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 110 of March 7, 2023.
Have you seen Glynn Platts? Anyone with information about where he should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 110 of March 7, 2023.

Anyone with information about where Platts might can contact SYP using their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 110 of 07/03/2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal using the South Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be passed along anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.