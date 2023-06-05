A Sheffield man is wanted for a series of thefts and burglaries at Crystal Peaks shopping centre and the surrounding area.

Glynn Platts, 36, from the Waterthorpe area, is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of a medium build and with short slicked back brown hair and stubble.

He is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and burglaries in the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and surrounding area between February 22 and May 18, 2023.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Platts recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Have you seen Glynn Platts? Anyone with information about where he should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 110 of March 7, 2023.

