A man wanted in connection to reports of a violent assault in 2023 is still on the run - and police are asking for help.

James Maughan, also known as JJ, has managed to evade officers for close to two years now.

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man James Maughan. | SYP

Today (July 1) they have shared his image again in hopes of tracking him down.

The 31-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, slim build with short, shaved brown hair and facial hair. He also has a tear drop shaped tattoo on the right-hand side of his face.

A police spokesperson said: “Maughan is aware he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading officers.

“Have you seen Maughan? If you have any information that can help us find him please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1207 of 11 September 2023.

“You can provide information anonymously online via independent charity Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/abhfC”