Wanted man on the run for 20 months arrested at Sheffield Station by British Transport Police
A wanted man who was on the run for 20 months was arrested at Sheffield Station yesterday evening thanks to an “observant” East Midlands Railway passenger.
2 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 12:35pm
The South Yorkshire branch of the British Transport Police revealed officers had been alerted to three suspicious males by “an observant passenger on board an EMR train”.
Police officers stopped the men at Sheffield Station, where it was discovered one of the trio was wanted on a warrant and had been on the run for 20 months. He was arrested and remanded.