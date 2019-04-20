Wanted man in custody after ‘correcting spelling of his own name’ in South Yorkshire Police appeal

A wanted man is in custody after appearing to correct the spelling of his own name beneath an appeal by South Yorkshire Police.

Detectives appealed yesterday for help to find a ‘Micha’ Thompson, aged 31, who they said was wanted in connection with an assault in Derbyshire and threatening behaviour in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield earlier this month.

Micah Thompson

The appeal was shared on Facebook, where the top comment was from a Micah Thompson, who wrote: “Micah not Micha.”

His response has attracted more than 100 replies, with one woman commenting ‘I'd get mad if they spelt my name wrong so gotta correct em ain't yah’ and another saying ‘you have won the internet’.

Police this morning confirmed Thompson was now in custody following the appeal.

They tweeted: “Micah Thompson has now been located and is in custody. Thank you to everyone who helped with our appeal.”