'Wanted man' arrested after police carry out checks on Sheffield street

Officers have this weekend revealed they made the arrest after stopping the man’s car on Savile Street earlier this week.

It comes as South Yorkshire Police Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team revealed the results of a week of action to deal with antisocial behaviour in the Burngreave area of the city.

A spokesman for the force’s Burngreave team said: “An Audi A3 was stopped by Burngreave officers on Savile Street and checks revealed the driver was not insured.

Stock picture of a police officer

"It was not the driver's lucky day, as he was also wanted by police in West Yorkshire and was arrested before being transferred to West Yorkshire for Kirklees Magistrates court to deal with. His vehicle was seized.”

Officers say they are trying to deal with antisocial behaviour in the area by taking proactive measures to tackle it.