Detectives in Barnsley are on the search for a young man who reportedly fired what was believed to be a handgun at a woman.

Bradley Pugh, 25 is described as being 5’7” and known to frequent Athersley areas of Barnsley.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please call 101 quoting incident number 545 of the 5 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.