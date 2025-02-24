'Wanted' appeal after metal, worth £12,000, stolen from Sheffield manufacturing plant
Police want to speak to two men after metal worth £12,000 was stolen from a Sheffield manufacturing plant.
At 6.50am on Saturday, February 15, the metal was stolen from the premises of Tecomet on Beulah Road, in Hillsborough.
South Yorkshire Police has now shared CCTV images of two men they want to speak to as they may be able to help with enquiries.
One man is described as white, aged 30-40, of a stocky build and with short facial hair. The other man is aged 30-40, of a slim build, with a clean-shaven face.
Do you recognise them? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/36159/25 when they get in touch.