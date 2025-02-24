Police want to speak to two men after metal worth £12,000 was stolen from a Sheffield manufacturing plant.

At 6.50am on Saturday, February 15, the metal was stolen from the premises of Tecomet on Beulah Road, in Hillsborough.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured after £12,000 of metal was allegedly stolen from Sheffield manufacturing plant Tecomet. | SYP, Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police has now shared CCTV images of two men they want to speak to as they may be able to help with enquiries.

One man is described as white, aged 30-40, of a stocky build and with short facial hair. The other man is aged 30-40, of a slim build, with a clean-shaven face.

Do you recognise them? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/36159/25 when they get in touch.