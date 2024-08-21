Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an update on the investigation into a suspected murder in Wincobank, Sheffield

Police launched a murder enquiry after the body of a 35-year-old woman was found at her home on Walling Close, Wincobank, an estate just a few hundred yards from Meadowhall, on August 7.

Officers had been called over concerns for the welfare of a woman at the address.

Police remain at the scene of the suspected murder on Walling Road, Wincobank | National World

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder two days later.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, said at the time that officers were in the early stages of the investigation and detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Today South Yorkshire Police officers provided an update on the investigation.

The force said that the man who was arrested had since been released on bail. It added that no charges had been brought at this stage, and no further arrests had been made.

Police appealed for information about the death in the immediate aftermath, asking people to call them on 101 or to get in touch online through the South Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with information is asked to quote incident number 587 of August 7, 2024.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.