Two men have been arrested following a police raid of a property in the Sheffield suburb of Walkley.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Walkley Street this morning (June 7), following reports of a cannabis set up inside. Around 75 plants were seized from the property, with each plant estimated to have a street value of £1,000, according to previous reports by the police.

A spokesperson confirmed that two men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

Residents reported seeing up to seven police cars at the scene at around 9am.

Police seized cannabis worth £75k following a house raid in Walkley Street, Sheffield (Photo: Archive)