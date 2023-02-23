Nearly half a million pounds worth of cannabis has been recovered from a Sheffield suburb in the last three weeks alone.

Sergeant Simon Kirkham from South Yorkshire Police’s Walkley and Hillsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team said the team has ‘recovered just under £500,000 of cannabis from Walkley alone’ over the last three weeks, in an update to residents.

He said the action from the team will help to generate ‘prisoners and a great deal of intelligence upon which we can act’.

“Our communities play a massive part in all this and your help and support is much appreciated. It’s priceless. Thank you,” Sgt Kirkham said.

Sgt Kirkham said the team also conducted another raid in Walkley yesterday (Wednesday, February 22), during which a ‘significant quantity of cannabis was recovered on multiple floors’.

He continued: “After initial excitement of making a swift entry into a building the hard work really begins and it’s about evidence and case building to secure a prosecution.

