Walkley House Medical Centre: Police investigate criminal damage after windows of Sheffield GP smashed

Police have launched an investigation after the windows of a Sheffield GP practice were smashed.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:52 BST

Around seven windows of the Walkley House Medical Centre, in the Sheffield suburb of Walkley, were smashed over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 12.37pm on Sunday, July 30, to the GP practice on Greenhow Street, following reports that an “individual was smashing the windows of the building”.

Officers are investigating damage to Walkley House Medical Centre windows.
The suspect left the scene prior to officer arrival and had not managed to gain access to the premises. Police say enquiries into the reported criminal damage are ongoing. 

Walkley House Medical Centre was approached for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to phone the police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

