Police have launched an investigation after the windows of a Sheffield GP practice were smashed.

Around seven windows of the Walkley House Medical Centre, in the Sheffield suburb of Walkley, were smashed over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 12.37pm on Sunday, July 30, to the GP practice on Greenhow Street, following reports that an “individual was smashing the windows of the building”.

Officers are investigating damage to Walkley House Medical Centre windows.

The suspect left the scene prior to officer arrival and had not managed to gain access to the premises. Police say enquiries into the reported criminal damage are ongoing.

Walkley House Medical Centre was approached for comment.