South Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after an “unprofessional” notice in a shop window sparked online debate.

A photo of a laminated notice stuck on the inside of an ASDA window sparked some controversy due to its “cruel and unprofessional” language.

The notice, which has since been taken down from the window in South Road, Walkley, warned that rough sleeping and begging was having a “detrimental effect” on the quality of life of those in the area.

It also warned that those “contributing to the anti-social behaviour at this location…will be dealt with by SYP [South Yorkshire Police] accordingly”.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after a sign in a store window in Walkley sparked outrage. | Submitted

The notice, which is littered with grammatical errors, reads: “South Yorkshire Police has received a number of complaints about anti-social behaviour including rough sleeping and begging in the Walkley/Upperthorpe/Hillsborough area.

“Being satisfied that your conduct is having a detrimental effect of a persistent or continuing nature on the quality of life on those in the locality and the conduct is unreasonable now issue you with a warning.

“Details of conduct: It has come to the attention of South Yorkshire Police that you have been contributing to the anti-social behaviour at this location.

“South Yorkshire Police are warning you to abide by the following.

“YOU WILL NOT BEHAVE IN A MANNER WHICH IS LIKELY TO CAUSE HARASSMENT, ALARM OR DISTRESS.

“DO NOT APPROACH PEOPLE FOR MONEY OR SIT BEGGING.

“DO NOT SLEEP ROUGH IN THIS AREA.

“If you fail to comply with these simple guidelines you will be dealt with by SYP accordingly.”

A number of social media users were left questioning whether the notice was imitating South Yorkshire Police, or if it was an official notice.

One member of the public said: “I do not think this is South Yorkshire Police, does anyone know where it comes from? Who's responsible? It's cruel and unprofessional either way.”

The force has now confirmed to The Star that the notice was “written and displayed” in response to issues reported by the local community in early 2023.

A spokesperson said: "We recognise and accept the language and approach used does not align with our outlook or usual response towards complex social issues.

"The notice should not have still been on display and work is ongoing to establish why it was. It has now been removed and we are reviewing our approach to addressing community concerns of this nature.

"We'll also be reviewing our processes to ensure items are removed in a timely manner in the future. We would like to thank members of the public for bringing this to our attention.”

A spokesperson for ASDA said: “I can confirm that the store were unaware it had been put up. As soon as they were made aware they took it down until it could be authenticated.”