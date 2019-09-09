Walker forced to ‘fight off’ two men who attempted to steal his dog in Sheffield woodland
Dog walkers have been urged to be vigilant after one reportedly had to ‘fight off’ two men to prevent them from ‘taking’ his.
A poster has been placed near Beauchief Woods which states that two men picked a dog up ‘by the scruff of the neck’ and told its owner they were ‘taking it’.
The poster said: “Last night, while my husband was walking our dogs, he came across two very threatening men who picked my lovely dog up by the scurff of his neck, shook him, making him squeal and told my husband he was taking him.
“My husband had to fight the men off to get our dog back and, as you can imagine, was quite traumatised. Please be careful if you walk your dogs in Beauchief Woods and keep your dogs close. The men were coming out of the [footpath] on Crawshaw Grove.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.