Waitrose shooting Sheffield: Man arrested in Essex following following 'targeted' attack on London Road
A man has been arrested in Essex after a 39-year-old was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds when his car was allegedly shot at yesterday.
The victim was reportedly shot while he was driving a black Kia Rio at the junction of London Road and Boston Street at around 2.30pm on Thursday (March 18).
He then drove to the car park of Waitrose off St Mary’s Gate where he called 999 and was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Read More
Officers have arrested a 36-year-old London man who was detained in Essex on Thursday evening. He remains in police custody.
DCI Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said the incident was “targeted” and there is “no risk to the wider public”.
He said: “This incident happened in the afternoon on a main road, and we know there were lots of people around who may have seen what happened. Gathering information from local people is crucial in enabling us to understand what occurred, as well as identifying wider patterns of offending.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 528 of March 17.
Following the incident yesterday, officers taped off the entrance to the underpass that runs beneath St Mary’s Gate off Waitrose’s car park until around 10pm.
A member of public had told The Star that the cordon was in place around a black Kia car, which had "very visible damage on the front window from what looks like a stone”.