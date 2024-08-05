Volunteers clean up Rotherham hotel as mayor warns rioters will face ‘full consequence of the law’

Volunteers, councillors, residents and council staff descended on a hotel in Wath-upon-Dearne this morning, to clean up damage caused by protesters, as South Yorkshire’s mayor warned those who took part in the damage will ‘face the full consequence of the law’.

Anti-immigration protests turned hostile yesterday at the Holiday Inn in Manvers, which was housing 240 asylum seekers, who have now been moved.

Ten police officers were injured in the protest, which saw protesters smash windows, light bins on fire and gain entry to the hotel.

However, hundreds of volunteers took to the streets outside the hotel to clean up broken glass and litter this morning.

One volunteer, Jasmine Richards from Rotherham, said she wanted to help clean up the area, and said that the protests were ‘not representative of Rotherham’.

“The people you see here, that is Rotherham,” added Jasmine.

“[The protests] – That’s not representative of our community.

“Rotherham is a community full of diversity. [The protest] was disgusting, riddled with ignorance and bigotry.”

Councillor Chris Read

Jasmine added that she had fears for her grandpa – a retired GP, as he goes about his day-to-day business in Rotherham.

“I fear for him going out, if this spills into the town centre. It’s a shame they have to ruin it for so many.”

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council said that the violence had been “utterly abhorrent”, and that some local mosques had stepped up security.

“It really felt, at one stage, that people’s lives were in danger,” added coun Read.

Volunteer Jasmine Richards

“It was utterly gut-wrenching. We’ve had far-right protests in Rotherham sadly. We’ve never had anything as scary and violent as yesterday was.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that all our communities are safe, the religious buildings are safe.

“We’ve helped a number of local mosques to access that additional security, to support members of the Muslim community who are understandably really, really worried.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service of a pregnant resident who lives on the housing estate close to the hotel who had to leave her home yesterday and stay elsewhere.

Holiday Inn, Manvers

Coun Lelliott said that many residents had found the protest ‘upsetting and frustrating’.

He said: “People doing the rioting had no regard whatsoever for residents. Children were terrified.”

South Yorkshire’s mayor, Oliver Coppard, warned that any protesters who took part in disorder yesterday

“There will be an incredibly strong police response in the coming days, weeks and months ahead,” he said.

“There’s a huge amount of evidence. If you were down here yesterday taking part in violence against the police, against this hotel and the people who live inside it, the police are coming after you and you will face the full consequence of the law.

“The focus rightly is on the fact that this was perpetrated by people who were intent on being violent.

“People being violent is why we saw 240 people being attacked in a hotel, and then trying to burn those people in this hotel.

“The police officers on the line here were the bravest of the brave.”

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne, added that residents were ‘shocked at the scale of violence’, and that hotel staff had spent three hours barricaded in the kitchen yesterday.

“There will be an investigation, there will be arrests and there will be convictions.”