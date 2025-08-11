A vlogger who was left with two black eyes after he was attacked in Sheffield city centre is calling for more police officers on the streets.

Tim Wells, aged 61, of Dinnington, Rotherham, said he was out vlogging when he was punched in the face and kicked while on the ground during an incident outside Poundland, on High Street, at around 1pm on Saturday, August 9.

Mr Wells claims it was an unprovoked attack.

“He went for my eyes and directly to my face, it wasn't just a punch to the chin and it happened so quickly,” he said.

“I was in shock, I was born and bred in Sheffield and it's always been the friendliest city but I'm not going to be able to come back unless I've got someone with me.”

He sustained two swollen black eyes and swelling to the right hand side of his jaw in the attack.

Mr Wells said he had been planning to film an anti-immigration protest in the city centre when he was set upon.

He said his £400 camera he uses for vlogging was damaged in the incident.

He is calling for more police officers on the streets.

Mr Wells added: “My aim is to stop this happening to someone else and to get something done about our streets because it's not safe anymore.

“If I can't walk around Sheffield where I've always felt safe, there's something wrong.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.04pm on Saturday 9 August, we were called to reports of violence at High Street in Sheffield city centre.

“It is reported that a 61-year-old man was assaulted, receiving minor injuries, and that his personal property was damaged.

“Officers attended and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of theft, assault, criminal damage, and a public order offence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries."

The force did not comment on Mr Wells’ calls for more bobbies on the beat.