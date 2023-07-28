A violent thug has been jailed after he hit two of his girlfriends while driving in terrifying, near-identical attacks 18 months apart.

Jordan Lucas is behind bars after he subjected two of his romantic partners to very similar violent ordeals, in which he attacked them as he was driving and refused to let them out of his car.

Sending Lucas to custody during a hearing held on July 26, 2023, Recorder Megan Rhys, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court, told him: "Both of your victims have provided victim impact statements, it's clear your actions have had a significant impact upon them."

Jordan Lucas is behind bars, after he subjected two of his romantic partners to very similar violent ordeals, in which he attacked them as he was driving them to an unknown location, and refused to let them out of his car. He was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court (pictured) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Lucas carried out the first of the two attacks on November 7, 2020 against his then-partner, Complainant A.

Prosecuting barrister, Gurdial Singh, described how in the hours leading up to the Sheffield incident, Lucas had gone out to see a friend. Lucas made contact with Complainant A during the course of the evening by phone, and called her a 's**g'.

Summarising the incident, Recorder Rhys told Lucas: "You told her you had damaged her car...you ended up driving with her in your car. She was concerned about what you might do, and said she would call her mother, but started making a recording.

"You told her you were going to hurt her, that you were going to kill her, that you were going to take her to the woods. She was terrified, understandably...you repeatedly punched her, grabbed her by the throat, had your hand over her nose and mouth so she struggled to breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She tried to get out of the car, but you held her back, being horribly abusive. She was crying and begging for you to stop."

Lucas eventually calmed down and took Complainant A home, allowing her to leave the vehicle once he had deleted the recording she had made of the incident on her phone, the court heard.

Complainant A told her parents what had happened and the police were subsequently called. Lucas was found hiding under a caravan and was arrested at the scene.

Jordan Lucas, of Park Avenue, Chesterfield, was jailed for 61 months, after he pleaded guilty to charges of threats to kill, two counts of assault occasioning actualy bodily harm, relating to the two incidents at an earlier hearing

Complainant A went to hospital and was found to have sustained bruising and scratches during the course of the incident, along with a 2cm wound to her left eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas carried out the second attack against a different partner, Complainant B, around 18 months later on May 5, 2022, while he was still on bail for the first set of offences.

Recorded Rhys said of the incident: "She has gone out in Sheffield city centre. You called her and said you were coming to pick her up. You asked people who she had been talking to...you grabbed her by the throat, others intervened and you left the premises. Outside, you continued to be aggressive to her.

"During the course of the altercation, she lost her shoe, which you proceeded to strike her with it," Recorder Rhys said.

Mr Singh said this part of the altercation was caught on CCTV, and Lucas could be seen 'dragging' her along the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complainant B subsequenly recalled being in Lucas' vehicle, and him hitting her with his fist, as he drove, the court heard.

"At one point she was let out of the vehicle in the middle of nowhere. He left her on the side of the road, before returning again. He drove her home...he continued to strike her before letting her out. He later attended her address with flowers, and said he was sorry," Mr Singh said.

Lucas received a 61 month prison sentence during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Recorder Rhys noted that Complainant B was left with bruises all over her body.

In statements read to the court, the two complainants described the fear they felt during the course of the violent attacks, and the prolonged impact of Lucas' behaviour upon them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complainant A said Lucas made her feel as though she 'was going to die' on the evening he attacked her; and has subsequently been plagued by nightmares and left in fear for her safety, and for that of her parents.

In Complainant B's statement, she said she suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and has gone from being a confident person to someone who is 'very nervous'.

Lucas, of Park Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to charges of threats to kill, two counts of assault occasioning actualy bodily harm, relating to the two incidents at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Dermot Hughes, said: "He knows his behaviour was reprehensible, and that it must be immediate custody, this will be his first custodial term. Having regard to his previous convictions, and difficulty he faces because of his many health problems, I urge Your Honour to exercise as much mercy as you reasonably can."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Lucas for 61 months, Recorder Rhys said: "Both of your victims were attacked as they were in your car. You refused to let them out, leaving them defenceless against you, and unable to obtain help."

Recorder Rhys also granted five-year restraining orders for both complainants, prohibiting Lucas from contacting them for that period of time.

*Sheffield has a range of domestic abuse services that offer support for women, children, young people, and men who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Call the free Sheffield Domestic Abuse Helpline for local support and information, Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm: 0808 808 2241.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad