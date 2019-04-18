Violent rapist to be sentenced over horror sex attack on woman in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A man is to be sentenced over a 'horrific' sex attack in Leeds city centre in which a woman was left with serious facial injuries.

Samuel Fortes will appear at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

West Yorkshire Police launched a major investigation following the incident at around 3am on Saturday, June 23, last year.

It was described as an “horrific ordeal”, with the victim also left with facial injuries.

It happened near to the footbridge by Grace Street, close to the inner ring road.

West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team led the investigation.

At the time of the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan said: “This was a horrific attack and although there has been an arrest, I am still appealing directly to anyone who saw anything suspicious at that time or that seemed out of place to get in contact with Operation Poseminster at Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“We have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family, providing them support following this horrific ordeal.

“Incidents like this can cause concern amongst the community and we would like to reassure the public that we are increasing neighbourhood patrols in the area."

Fortes, a 26-year-old Portuguese national, was arrested shortly after the attack following the police appeal.

He entered guilty pleas to rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent at a Crown court hearing in November.

Fortes, of Ironside Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, is currently in custody.

He is due to be sentenced at 2pm by judge by Judge Rodney Jameson QC

Fortes is expected to appear in court via a video link from Wakefield Prison.