A man was rushed to hospital yesterday evening (October 24) after being stabbed in a violent incident on Staniforth Road, Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to reports of violence at around 6.11pm.

It is reported that a 44-year-old man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The ambulance service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers established a cordon in the area while they carried out their enquiries.

Witnesses reported that police had closed off Ribston Road in Darnall yesterday following the stabbing.

They said the road was blocked from the Staniforth Road side, with tape further up the street and officers at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

“At 6.11pm on Friday (24 October), we were called to reports of violence at Staniforth Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 44-year-old man was stabbed, suffering injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or contacting the force online, quoting incident number 775 of 24 October 2025.

Information can be reported online here.