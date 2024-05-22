Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum of four has said she is ‘terrified’ for the safety of her family, after witnessing “violent crime, open drug use, prostitution and sex in public” from the guests of a nearby hotel.

MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion called for action last week over the Carlton Park hotel in Moorgate, alleging that it is being used as a ‘halfway house’ or bail hostel.

During today’s meeting of Rotherham’s full council, resident Aisha Raheem said that residents have witnessed “violent crime, burglaries, trespassing on private property, prostitution, sex in public, urinating in public, begging”, and “open drug use”.

Ms Raheem added that she is ‘terrified’ for the safety of her family, and asked why residents and schools were not consulted before the hotel was brought into such use.

Ms Raheem added that residents had written to the council about ‘safeguarding risks and increased crime in the Moorgate Area due to Carlton Park Hotel – and we have received no response’.

“I’m a mother of four children and I live in very close vicinity of Carlton Park Hotel,” she said.

“I can honestly say for the first time in all the years that I’ve lived there, I’m terrified for the safety of my family due to the incidents I’ve witnessed myself, and I’ve heard other people have experienced.

“It’s shameful that nobody in this room, apart from councillor Yaseen and another councillor from a different ward.

“Violent crime, burglaries, trespassing on private property, prostitution, sex in public, urinating in public, begging, open drug use. These are just some of the things that were raised at the meeting.

“This council is supposed to be a child-centred borough. The council has said that the safeguarding of children in Rotherham is one of its highest priorities.

“I want to know why neither residents, nor the local schools, the nursery, the college, the hospital, why nobody was consulted before the decision was taken to house people in Carlton Park Hotel.”

One person shouted from the public gallery that councillors ‘should all be ashamed of yourselves’.

Councillor David Shepperd, deputy leader of RMBC, said that the council ‘takes these matters very seriously’, and that ‘officers are working hard to resolve any concerns that that have been raised with us’.

He added that the meeting had been called at ‘short notice,’ and that RMBC ‘did not have an officer available at that time’ to attend.