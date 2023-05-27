Violence reportedly erupted on a busy street when a man was 'hit by what looked like a piece of wood' before fleeing to seek safety in a nearby shop.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene in Spital Hill, Burngreave, on Friday evening at about 6.50pm by a member of the public to reports of an incident of public disorder.

A force spokesperson said: "It is reported that five men approached a sixth man at which point an assault took place. The man was believed to have been hit by what looked like a piece of wood. He is said to have then entered a shop to take refuge and stones were also said to have been thrown at the building.

"Officers attended the scene along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a man was found to have a cut to the head. Officers located one of the attackers and a 35-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries continue at this time."

The spokesperson added: "Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident, those who’s premises may have CCTV which captured the incident or those driving through the area at the time who may have caught the incident on their vehicle’s dash cam are asked to come forward to help with the investigation.

"You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 996 of 26 May when you get in touch.

"You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org"