Vigil held in memory of two tragic Shiregreen boys
A vigil will be held this weekend in memory of ‘two beautiful boys’ killed in Shiregreen.
Tristan Barrass, aged 14, and his 13-year-old brother, Blake, died after an incident at a house in Gregg House Road on Friday, May 24.
The boys’ mother, Sarah Barrass, aged 34, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of their murder, as well as three separate counts of attempted murder alleged to have been committed against two other children.
Brandon Machin, aged 37, is also accused of murdering Tristan and Blake.
Four other children were also injured, and have since been released from hospital. They cannot be named for legal reasons.
A heartbroken relative described the boys as “happy and smart” and told how the family has lost “two beautiful boys.”
Members of the community are now invited to attend a candle lit vigil to honour their memory at St James' and St Christopher's Church, Shiregreen., on Sunday, June 2, between 3pm and 5pm.
Meanwhile, Sheffield City Council has confirmed that a serious case review will be held into the circumstances surrounding the boys’ deaths.
Councillor Jackie Drayton, Sheffield City Council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “All partners in the city will be coming together to understand, review and reflect on exactly what happened and why.
“Over the coming weeks and months the Sheffield Safeguarding Children Board will be working with partners to instigate the serious case review procedures.
“All information about this case will be covered in its findings.”
Police were called out to a semi-detached property in Gregg House Road at around 7.30am on Friday.
Detectives have not released any further details about the nature of the incident, but confirmed it was confined to one property.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Barrass and Machin, dressed in prison-issue sweatshirts and jogging bottoms, spoke to confirm their names, addresses and nationality.
No pleas were entered during the 10-minute hearing.
Judge Roger Thomas QC fixed a provisional trial date of November 12 this year.
He remanded Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, and Machin, of no fixed abode, into custody until their next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on June 21.
