VIDEO: Watch the terrifying moment a speeding van flies over a busy roundabout

This amazing footage appears to capture a 'Fast and Furious style' moment when a speeding van flies through the air after hitting a roundabout.

The silver Citroen van is caught hurtling along a dual carriageway before failing to stop and launching into the air as it strikes the cambered edge of the roundabout.

The crazy moment the van flies over the roundabout. Photo: SWNS

-> Teenage girl who survived horror crash which killed four speaks out for first time

Motorcyclist Andy Daynes, 35, said he caught the footage on his helmet cam while driving behind the van on the A11 at Attleborough, Norfolk, earlier this year.

Andy, of Hingham, Norwich said: "I was actually on my motorbike behind him so I saw it all.

"I pulled over along with some other drivers to see if he was OK.

"He had to be cut out of the van - but he seemed to be alright, he wasn't badly injured.

The van hurtles over the roundabout in the shocking footage. Photo: SWNS

"It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn't see what was coming because he was going so fast.

"He was on his own, he had a few cuts and bruises but the ambulance came straight away and took him to hospital.

"He just didn't see the roundabout coming."

-> Man confirmed dead after falling from M62 bridge in Yorkshire

Norfolk police today said it was trying to establish whether it had a record of the incident which Mr Daynes said happened in January.