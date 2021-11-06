Video shows dramatic police raid as police force way into house in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

This was the scene on a Sheffield estate this week, when police raided a house, looking for drugs.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 11:24 am
Officers cut their way into the property in Arbourthorne using a power tool.

Around a dozen officers are seen in a video released by South Yorkshire Police’s Manor and Arbourthorne team

A spokesman said: “Officers from the South East Neighbourhood Team and Tactical Support Group executed a drugs warrant in the Arbourthorne area.”

Police carry out dramatic drugs raid in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

A man has been arrested for drug offences following the raid. Investigations are ongoing, say officers.

