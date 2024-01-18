News you can trust since 1887
Video inside £4 million cannabis factory shows thousands of plants and "keep out" warning

No arrests have been made.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 18th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
A police raid in Rotherham last week (January 10) discovered over 4,300 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £4 million.

The two-floor commercial premises on Howard Street, Rotherham, had six rooms containing 4,375 plants.

A video inside the property shows rows and rows of plants up to eye-level in dimly-lit rooms including in the attic.

Stills from the video inside the cannabis factory on Howard Street.Stills from the video inside the cannabis factory on Howard Street.
Hundreds of younger plants are seen on the floor in a side room with "keep out" written on the door in pen.

No one has been arrested as of yet but officers say their enquiries are continuing "at pace".

Chief Inspector Sharron Wood, from the Rotherham command team, said: "This is a large cannabis grow right in the centre of town and I’m pleased that we have been able to shut it down and destroy the plants.

Howard Street, RotherhamHoward Street, Rotherham
"Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.

"These factories also create a risk of fires due to dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.

"I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used being used to grow drugs. If you have concerns about a property near you, please report it to us."

