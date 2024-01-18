Video inside £4 million cannabis factory shows thousands of plants and "keep out" warning
No arrests have been made.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police raid in Rotherham last week (January 10) discovered over 4,300 cannabis plants with a street value of more than £4 million.
The two-floor commercial premises on Howard Street, Rotherham, had six rooms containing 4,375 plants.
A video inside the property shows rows and rows of plants up to eye-level in dimly-lit rooms including in the attic.
Hundreds of younger plants are seen on the floor in a side room with "keep out" written on the door in pen.
No one has been arrested as of yet but officers say their enquiries are continuing "at pace".
Chief Inspector Sharron Wood, from the Rotherham command team, said: "This is a large cannabis grow right in the centre of town and I’m pleased that we have been able to shut it down and destroy the plants.
"Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.
"These factories also create a risk of fires due to dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.
"I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used being used to grow drugs. If you have concerns about a property near you, please report it to us."