VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Sheffield driver fleeing scene after crashing into oncoming traffic

Dashcam footage issued by South Yorkshire Police shows a Sheffield driver fleeing the scene after crashing into oncoming traffic.

At around 10.45am today (Wednesday, May 1), a black Vauxhall Vectra turning right onto Westfield Northway from Eckington Way collided with a red Ford Ka travelling along Eckington Way.

Dashcam footage issued by South Yorkshire Police.

After the collision, the driver of the Vectra fled the scene close to the tram stop in Westfield, Sheffield.

The driver of the KA, a 79-year-old man, suffered chest and shoulder injuries. The passenger, a 77-year-old woman, suffered a head injury. They were both taken to hospital.

Officers have now released footage of the collision in a bid to trace the driver of the Vectra and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the damaged Vectra or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 283 of 1 May 2019.