Video: Car smashes into garden fence where children would normally be playing in late-night police chase
A car ended up smashing into a garden fence after a late night police pursuit in South Yorkshire, according to eye witnesses.
It is understood a speeding driver overtook a police car on Great Yorkshire Way, Doncaster, before a chase ensued.
Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of their vehicle resulting in the car crashing through garden fencing onto a residential estate where children would normally be playing.
One said: “Fortunately, this happened at 10:45pm so the area was clear.”
We have approached the police for more information.