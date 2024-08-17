Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car ended up smashing into a garden fence after a late night police pursuit in South Yorkshire, according to eye witnesses.

It is understood a speeding driver overtook a police car on Great Yorkshire Way, Doncaster, before a chase ensued.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver lost control of their vehicle resulting in the car crashing through garden fencing onto a residential estate where children would normally be playing.

One said: “Fortunately, this happened at 10:45pm so the area was clear.”

We have approached the police for more information.