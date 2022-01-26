The man was seen nervously clinging onto the roof of the house for several hours in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, yesterday after South Yorkshire Police turned up to carry out a drugs raid.

VIDEO CONTAINS NO SOUND

Eyewitnesses say the man fled to the attic of the property in Beaconsfield Road and kicked a hole through tiles in the roof in a bid to evade officers.

The man tried to evade police by climbing onto the roof of a house in Doncaster.

Neighbours say there was then a stand-off between officers in the street below and the man, who was seen clinging to a chimney breast on top of a house in the terraced street.

Footage shows police breaking down the door of the house and officers flooding into the house to arrest the man after dragging him down from the roof.

The clip shows several police riot vans, a Home Office immigration enforcement vehicle and two South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers executed a warrant at a property on Beaconsfield Road in Hexthorpe this morning at around 9.30am.

“Officers located a cannabis set up in the property and equipment.

“A 21 year-old man attempted to evade police by climbing on the roof of the property.

“He was brought down to safety, and arrested on suspicion of cultivation of a controlled drug. He remains in police custody.”

One witness to the drama said police had been knocking on the door of the house for some time before taking the decision to raid the property and arrest the man.

They said: “He went into his loft and kicked the tiles off of the roof and ended up sitting for a hour and a half on top of the house.

“The police came with the red hammer to take the door off. Once they got into the house you could see the lights from where they had a weed grow.

“After about three hours the boy finally came down and he was arrested and taken away.”